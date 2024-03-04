Baghdad Governor Abdul-Mahdi al-Alawi revealed on Sunday that major stormwater drainage projects would be announced for the Iraqi capital soon.

Al-Alawi told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that contracts for some of these projects have been signed and will be overseen by the Prime Minister’s Office.

He didn’t name the projects or their costs but said they will address excess rainwater and runoffs on roads during the rainy season and also cater to residential complexes.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.