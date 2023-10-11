Iraq has awarded 7 gigawatts (GW) of solar power projects as part of plans to boost its solar power production to 10 GW by 2025, a local news network said on Wednesday.

The projects are designed to slash carbon emissions and replenish Iraq’s power shortages caused by years of internal conflicts, Baghdad Alyoum said.

It quoted sources as saying the additional supplies would come from new solar power plants to be built by France’s TotalEnergies, China’s PowerChina, Saudi’s ACWA Power and UAE’s Masdar.

The report said contracts have been awarded to five firms and more are expected.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa. ​​​​​​​