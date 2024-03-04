General Electric is working on a 10-point plan aimed at fortifying energy supply, mitigating environmental impact, and slashing carbon emissions within Iraq's power sector, according to a report by the official Iraqi News Agency.

Key elements of the plan, shared by General Electric's Iraq manager Rashid Al-Janabi with the state-owned news agency, include:

  • Using flared gas emitted during oil extraction to generate electricity with mobile turbines.
  • Converting existing gas turbine power plants to combined cycle for better fuel efficiency and reduction of emissions
  • Deploying digital technology to optimise transmission and distribution
  • Retrofit existing power plants to run on hydrogen fuel, capitalizing on Iraq’s installed power production capacity of 19 gigawatts (GW). The existing gas-fueled power plants can be retrofitted to burn up to 95 percent hydrogen.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

