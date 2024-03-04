General Electric is working on a 10-point plan aimed at fortifying energy supply, mitigating environmental impact, and slashing carbon emissions within Iraq's power sector, according to a report by the official Iraqi News Agency.

Key elements of the plan, shared by General Electric's Iraq manager Rashid Al-Janabi with the state-owned news agency, include:

Using flared gas emitted during oil extraction to generate electricity with mobile turbines.

Converting existing gas turbine power plants to combined cycle for better fuel efficiency and reduction of emissions

Deploying digital technology to optimise transmission and distribution

Retrofit existing power plants to run on hydrogen fuel, capitalizing on Iraq’s installed power production capacity of 19 gigawatts (GW). The existing gas-fueled power plants can be retrofitted to burn up to 95 percent hydrogen.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

