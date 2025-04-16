Phase 2 of a project to link power networks in Jordan and Iraq has reached its final stage and supplies would begin in August, a Jordanian official has said.

When completed, Jordan will supply Iraq with 150-200 megawatts (MW) of electricity to support its bid to tackle a power supply shortage.

“Phase 2 of the project has reached its final stage…supplies to Iraq are expected to start at the end of August,” said Sufian Al-Batayneh, Director General of Jordan’s National Electricity Company.

Jordan started supplying electricity to Iraq through its national grid in March last year as part of the project’s first phase, reaching an initial capacity of 40 megawatts.Proposed expansions in the project are estimated to increase supply capacity to 500 MW.

Iraq also receives electricity from neighboring Turkey and is also linked to the common power grid in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

