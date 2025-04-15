Iraq’s project to build a household solar power network has attracted 24 companies, the country’s Electricity Minister has revealed.

The project had first drawn eight local and foreign firms before eight new companies applied last week, Ziad Fadil told the official Iraqi News Agency on Monday.

“We have just pre-qualified 16 new companies…this increased the total number of pre-qualified companies for this project to 24,” Fadil said.

The Minister noted that the Central Bank is funding Iraq’s first nation-wide household solar power network as part of a renewable energy initiative that also includes converting hundreds of public buildings to solar power operation.

Iraqi officials said on Sunday there are plans to build the country’s first factory of the production of solar panels.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.