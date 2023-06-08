Gulf Arab oil producers are considering expanding power supplies to Iraq through the construction of more electricity networks in their neighbour, a Gulf official was reported on Thursday as saying.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are already building power supply network to provide South Iraq with electricity as per an agreement signed by the two sides a few years ago.

The project to connect their networks with Iraq is expected to be fully operational in 2025, said Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, CEO of the GCC Interconnection Authority, which is in charge of common power grids linking the six members.

“The project to execute power connection with Iraq will start next week…it will supply South Iraq with electricity and we see it as the beginning of long term cooperation with Iraq in the electricity supply field,” Ibrahim told the Saudi daily Alyaum.

“There are also negotiations with Iraq to expand the power connection grids to supply the remaining areas in Iraq….this connection could also reach Turkey and some European countries through Iraq,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)