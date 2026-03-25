Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said flood protection infrastructure in South Sinai captured around 2 million cubic metres of rainwater following rainfall on 22 March.

The ministry said the collected water was stored across a network of dams and reservoirs, including facilities in Saint Catherine, and will be used to recharge shallow groundwater aquifers and support local Bedouin communities.

It added that the infrastructure also helped protect Saint Catherine and its key facilities, as well as nearby oil pipelines, from potential flood damage.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in the city of El-Tor and surrounding valleys, resulting in limited water flow without causing damage, according to the ministry.

The statement noted that previously implemented flood protection projects in the area, including three dams and five reservoirs with a combined capacity of around 7.5 million cubic metres, played a key role in mitigating flood risks.

In North Sinai, rainfall in central areas and in the cities of Qasima and Maghara did not lead to flooding, with no water reaching existing protection structures.

Similarly, intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall in Ras Gharib did not result in flooding, and protection infrastructure there remained unaffected.

The ministry said the results underscore the effectiveness of flood protection projects in reducing risks while capturing valuable rainwater to support Egypt’s water resources.