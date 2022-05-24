Work on the rainwater drainage network in Eker is reaching completion, with 85 per cent of the infrastructure project already finished.

The Tender Board awarded the project to Yoko Engineering Company at a cost of BD243,609, said Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry Under-Secretary Ahmed Abdulaziz Al Khayyat.

The project will connect Hoorat Sanad housing area with the rainwater drainage network in Eker, which will contribute to reducing rainwater puddles.

Drainage lines with a length of 1,326 metres has been laid and 18 inspection chambers linked to 17 rainwater collection points constructed.

“Work is currently underway to construct the offshore estuary,” said Mr Al Khayyat, urging the public to comply with the warning and guiding signs and follow the traffic diversions on the site during the project implementation period.

