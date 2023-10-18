Arab Finance: South Cairo Electricity Distribution Company (SCEDC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of Xian Electric Engineering Company, China Southern Power Grid International, and Huawei Technologies (Egypt) Company to scale up the efficiency of power distribution systems and reduce power loss, according to a statement.

Under the MoU, the parties will probe potential cooperation in the area of power loss reduction, which could back the SCEDC in implementing profit profit-sharing model for loss reduction.

This came on the sidelines of the two-day Belt and Road Forum held in China on October 16th.

