Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited the new city of Al-Alamein in an inspection tour to follow up on the development work being carried out there, especially in terms of utilities.

During the tour, Madbouly listened to Minister of Housing Assem Al-Jazzar review the volume of investments in the new city and explain that these investments are divided into three main sectors. The first of which is utilities, which includes seawater desalination plants, tertiary treatment, power transformers, a gas reduction station, as well as sewage lift stations, and various utility networks.

Next up, the housing sector includes the Downtown buildings and their extension, the beach towers, the marina towers, the Downtown towers, the 700-acre compound, the Latin Quarter, Egypt Residence, and premium housing.

The services sector includes the entertainment district, the International University of Al-Alamein, the Naval Academy, the City of Arts, and marine works, in addition to a school for basic education, and a tourist walkway.

On the position of the utilities sector in the city, Head of the New Alamein City Authority Wael Samir confirmed that work is underway to implement the various utility networks, including irrigation, drinking water, sewage, rain, gas, and earthworks with a total area of ​​23,500 acres, noting that the completion rates for these networks exceeded 90% for some regions.

He added that with regard to the electricity sector, the implementation of a power plant with a capacity of 525 MVA has been completed, and the existing Al-Alamein Power Plant and Al-Hamra station have been reinforced.

Furthermore, a total capacity of 150 MVA has been provided, and the implementation of the first phase is currently underway.

As for the water sector, Samir said that the implementation and operation of a seawater desalination plant with a capacity of 150,000 m3/day has been completed, and the implementation of a desalinated water storage tank with a capacity of 60,000 m3/day is underway, with a completion rate of 76%.

With regard to the natural gas sector, it was noted during the tour that a high-pressure gas station has been established, and gas networks and home connections are currently being implemented and are 70% complete.

