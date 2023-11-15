Egypt-based Oriental Weavers, among the world’s top carpets and rugs company, has signed an agreement with Amarenco Solarize to supply one one of its factories in the 10th of Ramadan area with solar energy.

The solar power station, with a capacity of 1.3MWp, will provide 80 percent of the factory’s energy needs while its reducing carbon emissions by 2,300 tonnes annually, Oriental Weavers said in a press statement.

The procurement details weren't disclosed.

Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said: “We are committed to operating our business in a sustainable way and reducing our environmental impacts. This project is a major leap forward in our sustainability journey and is considered the first step in the journey of converting all of the company’s factories to rely on clean energy, especially after converting one of the group’s largest showrooms in 2022 in Alexandria to operate with solar energy.”

The statement said the company achieved a 30 percent reduction in total emissions through energy efficiency projects over the past three years.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.