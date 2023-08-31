Arab Finance: The Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) has signed a land allocation agreement with a consortium comprised Orascom Construction PLC, ENGIE, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation to establish a three-gigawatt (GW) wind farm in west Sohag, according to a statement.

The new wind farm is expected to provide clean and sustainable energy to around 2 million houses as well as contribute to reducing carbon emissions by 6.5 million tons annually.

Moreover, the project is anticipated to create 2,000 direct job opportunities per year during the construction phase and 5,000 indirect job opportunities, along with offering 1,000 permanent job opportunities after operation.

