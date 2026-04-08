Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, said on Tuesday that Egypt is working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to expand climate adaptation projects in the water sector, with a focus on coastal protection and sustainable resource management.

In a statement, the Ministry said Sewilam underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation on early warning systems for climate risks, alongside the implementation of practical and scalable adaptation projects.

The discussions reviewed progress on a $31.4m project funded by the Green Climate Fund, which aims to enhance climate adaptation along Egypt’s northern coast and the Nile Delta. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2026.

It includes mapping risks related to sea level rise, saltwater intrusion, and flooding, in addition to upgrading coastal monitoring systems and developing an integrated coastal zone management plan.

The two sides also discussed a potential second phase of the project, which would incorporate nature-based solutions such as beach nourishment to strengthen shoreline protection.

Talks further covered a renewable energy-powered desalination project for agricultural use, launched in 2023, with ongoing efforts to mobilise international financing to support its expansion.

The meeting also addressed Egypt’s national water adaptation plan, including assessments of climate change impacts on water resources and the development of comprehensive databases to support flood protection projects.

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