Egypt has set a target of doubling the share of renewable sources in its energy mix and it believes this target can be attained in 2025, the head of the Arab country’s renewable energy authority was reported on Monday as saying.

Renewable energy sources provided more than 20 percent of Egypt’s electricity supplies in 2022 and the share is projected to rise to 42 percent in 2035, said Mohammed Al-Khayat, Chairman of the New and Renewable Energy Authority.

“We are working to expand the share of renewable energy sources to 42 percent in 2035 and we believe we will be able to achieve that target,” he told Egypt’s Addustour newspaper.

Khayat said the government is enforcing a 2-pronged strategy to expand the use of renewable energy, including encouragement of solar and wind energy projects, attracting investments to green hydrogen projects and boosting its partnership with the private sector in this field.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

