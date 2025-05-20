Egypt - In a strategic move to counter Egypt’s real estate market slowdown, Tatweer Misr has launched the REACH programme, a flexible financial solution designed to revive consumer demand and address the sector’s liquidity challenges amid declining purchasing power.

Unlike the market trend of offering blanket long-term payment plans, Tatweer Misr based its approach on a five-month market study focused on evolving buyer behavior and sector-specific needs, according to Ahmed Shalaby, Founder, President, CEO, and Board Member of the company.

Karim Radwan, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Tatweer Misr, described REACH as a comprehensive framework that goes beyond payment flexibility. “REACH is designed to support a healthy cash flow, boost sales, and strengthen collaboration across the real estate value chain—including brokers, contractors, and service providers,” he said.

The programme offers customizable payment plans ranging from 5 to 15 years, tailored to various income brackets and buyer profiles, from first-time homeowners to property investors.

Backed by this initiative, Tatweer Misr is targeting over EGP 35bn in contracted sales in 2025, supported by EGP 14bn in planned investments across its project portfolio. These investments will support the delivery of more than 2,000 residential units across the company’s six developments, Shalaby confirmed.

“We expect to achieve EGP 2bn in net profits by the end of 2025, up from EGP 1.7bn in 2024, marking the first time in a decade that we fully settle accumulated losses from previous years,” he added.

Shalaby also noted the ongoing strength of international demand, which accounted for 50% of total sales between January and September 2025. Of this, 40% came from Egyptians living abroad and 10% from foreign nationals—a shift in composition compared to 2023, when sales were split at 39% and 11%, respectively.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Tatweer Misr reported EGP 6bn in contracted sales, with over EGP 3bn invested, 70% of which was allocated to construction. The company also sold more than 500 units, bringing its cumulative sales to 16,500 units out of a total planned 34,000 across its projects.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

