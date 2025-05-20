ABU DHABI - The fourth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates” continues its second day of activities on Tuesday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, and will run until 22nd May.

Day two of the forum will feature a lineup of events under the theme “The Impact of National ICV – The UAE’s Commitment to Upskilling Talent”. The day will open with an informal ministerial session on the role of localisation in community engagement, aligning with the UAE Year of Community. It will be followed by the announcement of the ICV Champions and the opening of the Industrialists Career Exhibition.

The agenda will also feature a panel titled Strengthening National Resilience – ICV Champions, a Trailblazers Talk and a series of sessions discussing topics including Synergies in The UAE’s Industrial Landscape, Deep Tech & Space Manufacturing: New Frontiers for the UAE’s Industrial Ecosystem, and Makers, Innovators and Game Changers – Women Shaping the Future of Industry.

Activities will conclude with a panel discussion on Family Business – Key Enablers of Industrial Growth and Expansion.

Make it in the Emirates aims to amplify the economic and social impact of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. It focuses on localising supply chains, fostering industrial growth through strategic partnerships, enablers, and investment opportunities.

It also highlights the role of AI in shaping the future of industry, offering competitive financing and technological transformation solutions to strengthen partnerships, promote innovative products, facilitate knowledge exchange, unlock new avenues of innovation, and empower startups.