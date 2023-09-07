Egypt is considering building new nuclear units for power generation after it completes the existing reactor in 2028, an Egyptian newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA), which oversees such projects in the most populous Arab nation, is studying “adding four new nuclear units for electricity production,” the Arabic language daily Addustour said, quoting a source at the Egyptian Electricity and Renewable Energy Ministry.

The report said the new units could be constructed in Dabaa, where Egypt’s only nuclear power plant is being built, or nearby areas.

“We have requested the allocation of a land in Matrouh Governorate (Northwest Egypt) pending a final decision in this respect...we will be open to offers from several countries, including China, Europe and the Company which is building Dabaa reactor,” the source said, referring to Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom.

“The Ministry has an ambitious nuclear programme for the generation of electricity and diversification of energy sources, including wind and solar energy.”

In a statement last week, NPPA said it would begin building the fourth unit at Dabaa in the fourth quarter of 2023 after the project was approved by the country’s top nuclear power authority. The plant consists of four units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatt (MW) each.

