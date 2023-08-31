Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) granted the permission to establish the fourth and final unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant with a capacity of 1200 megawatts, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday citing ENRRA.

In June 2022, Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, said it won approval from an Egyptian regulator to start building the country's first nuclear plant, which consists of four units with a capacity of 1200 MW each.

"The safety of the fourth unit of the Dabaa nuclear power generation plant was verified, and no risks were proven to threaten humans, the environment and properties", ENRRA said in the statement.

The permission to establish the first unit was granted in June 2022, the second unit in October 2022, and the third unit in March 2023, it said.

Egypt and Russia signed an agreement to start work on the Dabaa nuclear power plant during a meeting in Cairo between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and President Vladimir Putin in 2017.

