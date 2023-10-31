Mitsubishi Power, a part of Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy for the upgrade and reliability of the Sidi Krir and El-Atf power plants.

The two power plants cater to western Alexandria and middle Delta regions via the Egyptian unified electrical grid.

The new agreement financed by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) extends the previous long-term service agreement (LTSA) signed in May 2021 for six M701F Gas Turbines at Cairo North, Sidi Krir and El-Atf power plants, according to a Mitsubishi Power press statement.

The LSTA, under execution, has extended the power plants’ lifespan, improved power supply stability, reduced maintenance downtime and costs, resulting in fuel savings, the statement said.

Upon completion of the plants upgrades, the gas turbines efficiency improved by +2.5 percent on average with an increase in the power generation capacity of +6 percent (MW), the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

