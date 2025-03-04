Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Essmat, addressed the Senate on Monday, outlining the ministry’s ongoing efforts to ensure a stable, high-quality electricity supply and its future plans for the sector. He affirmed the government’s commitment to providing reliable power across all sectors.

Essmat highlighted the ministry’s urgent plan to enhance the efficiency of generation, transmission, and distribution systems. This plan, he said, aims to improve quality, maximise returns from existing infrastructure, optimise system operations, address technical and commercial losses, reduce fuel consumption, and ensure a reliable electricity supply. The minister participated in a Senate session discussing reports on the future of energy, renewable energy, the energy mix, and addressing challenges in the electricity sector.

Essmat emphasised the strong support and continuous oversight from the Egyptian leadership for the electricity and renewable energy sector. He noted the state’s focus on this vital sector, recognising electricity as the cornerstone of development across various fields, aligning with the sustainable development plan and the goals of the “New Republic.” He highlighted the complete reconstruction of infrastructure and legislative enhancements. He stressed that every citizen deserves access to reliable electricity service, reflecting the significant investments in infrastructure across all sectors, especially within the electricity sector.

The minister stated that the ministry’s work programme, along with its affiliated companies and agencies, is based on optimal economic operation, efficient resource management, maximising returns to improve the quality of electricity supply, and addressing technical and commercial losses. He detailed efforts to enhance the efficiency of existing power plants, modify operational patterns, adhere to maintenance schedules based on international standards, and closely monitor the implementation of new generation capacity to meet growing demand. The peak load of the unified network increased from 34,200 megawatts in 2022/2023 to 38,000 megawatts in 2023/2024, an increase of approximately 8%, and further increases are anticipated for the coming summer, for which preparations are underway.

Essmat described the urgent plan implemented over recent months to improve the quality and stability of electricity supply, enhance services, and upgrade distribution networks nationwide. He emphasised the importance of continuous field presence, direct communication with consumers, accurate data collection, and intensified monitoring and inspection efforts.

He also affirmed the commitment to expanding renewable energy and green hydrogen projects and localising related industries. Egypt’s energy strategy aims to increase the contribution of renewable energy to the energy mix to 42% by the end of 2030, reaching 65% by 2040. This includes developing and modernising the grid to accommodate renewable energy integration, collaborating with international consulting firms, and utilising network analysis software, considering optimal economic operation in line with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company’s role as grid operator under the new Electricity Law.

Essmat further addressed the ongoing integration of modern technology, governance of the metering system, and service improvement for citizens. This includes projects to develop electricity distribution networks, control centres, replace traditional meters with prepaid and smart meters, and upgrade customer service centres. These initiatives fall under the plan to strengthen and develop the unified national grid. He highlighted the smart meter installation project, energy efficiency improvement projects, and the replacement of traditional meters with prepaid meters, along with efforts to simplify service applications and expand the installation of coded meters. He stressed that citizens deserve reliable service reflecting the sector’s advancements while also taking measures to prevent theft, protect the network from illegal loads, and ensure accurate asset inventory for better management and financial resource optimisation.

The minister elaborated on the National Energy Strategy and its executive plans, aiming to position Egypt as a regional energy hub connecting Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, leveraging its strategic location and infrastructure projects. He mentioned existing electricity interconnection projects with neighbouring countries like Sudan, Libya, and Jordan, as well as the ongoing project with Saudi Arabia expected to launch this year. He discussed the shared vision with the European Union for electricity interconnection, highlighting the Egypt-Greece and Egypt-Italy projects as crucial for regional energy integration. These projects promote cross-border clean electricity transfer, supporting sustainable energy needs and grid stability. He added that Egypt is strengthening cooperation with African countries to achieve energy integration, share technical expertise, and support renewable energy projects across the continent to meet the growing energy demand.

