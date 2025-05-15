Dubai: Amanat Holdings posted 8% lower net profits at AED 44.44 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to AED 48.29 million as of 31 March 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.0152 in Q1-25 from AED 0.0164 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The revenues climbed by 13% to AED 240.72 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from AED 213.50 million in Q1-24.

Amanat’s Chairman, Shamsheer Vayalil, said: “Amanat continued to deliver on its growth strategy in the first quarter of 2025 registering strong topline growth on the back of record enrollments and beneficiaries at Education, continuing the strong momentum seen in 2024.”

“Amanat remains focused on delivering value to shareholders, continuing with our monetization plan for Education and in May distributing a final dividend of AED 40 million bringing the total dividend paid for FY 2024 to AED 115 million,” Vayalil added.

John Ireland, CEO of Amanat, commented: “Looking ahead, we continue to focus on driving growth with additional daycare centers under development in HDC, accelerated enrollment growth at MDX and the expansion of our Post-Acute Care offering in Khobar and Jeddah.”

As of 31 December 2024, the net profits attributable to owners of Amanat jumped to AED 143.31 million from AED 49.18 million in 2023.

