Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat conducted a field visit on Monday to the Beni Suef Combined Cycle Power Plant to review operational performance, fuel consumption rates, and preparedness ahead of the summer demand peak.

The plant, one of Egypt’s largest electricity generation facilities, was developed at a total cost of €2.05bn in addition to EGP 43m. With a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts, it accounts for approximately 15% of the country’s installed electricity capacity.

Operating with advanced H-class combined cycle technology, the facility ranks among the most fuel-efficient plants on Egypt’s unified grid, with an average consumption rate of 149 grams of fuel per kilowatt.

During the visit, Esmat was briefed on key operational indicators, including electricity output, fuel usage, maintenance schedules, and the impact of a newly adopted operating model aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing fuel consumption.

The minister toured the plant’s generation units and main control room, where he discussed operational efficiency, load management, and the facility’s responsiveness to national grid requirements with engineers and operators.

He also reviewed maintenance plans, stressing the importance of completing all scheduled work ahead of the summer season to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

Esmat highlighted the government’s focus on improving efficiency across power generation facilities, underlining the need to reduce reliance on conventional fuels, enhance performance indicators, and maximise returns on fuel used in electricity generation.

He further emphasised strict adherence to maintenance schedules, continuous workforce training, and the reinforcement of safety and occupational health standards. He also called for stronger coordination across operational sectors and the adoption of proactive maintenance approaches to prevent unexpected outages.

The visit forms part of ongoing field inspections aimed at ensuring the stable and efficient operation of Egypt’s electricity network, improving service quality, and advancing the country’s broader strategy for sustainable and cost-efficient energy production.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

