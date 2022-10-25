Dubai’s hydroelectric power project in Hatta will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024, the project developer and owner Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said on Tuesday.

The DFM-listed utility said in a press statement that the project is 52.61 percent complete, with the 72-metre main Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) wall and the 37-metre-high RCC side wall of the project’s upper dam completed.

The plant will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts (MW) and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) with a turnaround efficiency of 78.9 percent, and demand response time of 90 seconds, the press statement noted.

