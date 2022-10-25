PHOTO
Dubai’s hydroelectric power project in Hatta will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024, the project developer and owner Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said on Tuesday.
The DFM-listed utility said in a press statement that the project is 52.61 percent complete, with the 72-metre main Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) wall and the 37-metre-high RCC side wall of the project’s upper dam completed.
The plant will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts (MW) and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) with a turnaround efficiency of 78.9 percent, and demand response time of 90 seconds, the press statement noted.
(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)