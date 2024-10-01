Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has extended the bid submission deadline for its project involving the construction, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 132kV cable works, a source aware of the details said.

The project covers several 132/11kV substations, including Frejbrsh, Benayat, Ghafwood, Buhrvnic, Hartland, Maktoum, Sukkari, Waterfront, and the TNYA-WSHP 132 cable circuit.

Originally floated on 22 July 2024, the tender’s initial bid deadline was set for 29 August 2024,

The source told Zawya Projects that the bid deadline has been extended to 7 October 2024, He added that the estimated project cost is $40 million.

The project, located in Dubai, is aimed at enhancing the city’s power distribution network by upgrading its 132kV infrastructure across various key locations.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.