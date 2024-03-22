Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) installed renewable energy capacity is expected to touch 5.4 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, according to a press statement by the DFM-listed utility.

‘By the end of 2030, DEWA plans to have a gross installed capacity of 20 GW and 730 MIGD of desalinated water. More than 27 percent of this 20 GW is expected to come from renewable capacity, exceeding the original plan of 25 percent,” the utility said in a press statement issued on Friday.

DEWA’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is expected to have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

