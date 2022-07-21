Riyadh: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) for the handling and processing of all waste within the authority's jurisdiction. The agreement also covers future cooperation between DGDA and SIRC on research, investment opportunities, deployment of solutions, operations, and management.



The MoU was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of DGDA, Jerry Inzerillo, and his SIRC counterpart Eng. Ziyad bin Mohammed Al-Shiha

Under the scope of the MoU, DGDA, and SIRC will collaborate on citywide waste management solutions that adhere to world-class Practices for handling, recycling, and disposing of all kinds of waste.

This will be done through using cutting-edge, efficient technologies, cooperating on technical and investigative studies, and knowledge and skill-sharing workshops.

Jerry Inzerillo stated that the partnership with SIRC reflects DGDA's commitment to achieving environmental sustainability, maximizing returns on investment in waste management, and taking all the necessary measures to ensure the quality-of-life standards set in the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and meet the satisfaction of Diriyah's community.

He highlighted that this was especially important given the city's importance as the cradle of the First Saudi State and the Arab Capital of Culture for 2030.

Eng. Shiha expressed his pleasure with the signing of the MoU, which sets a framework for collaboration and sharing administrative functions, investment opportunities, and technical expertise between both parties, saying that the agreement would help explore ways to diversify sources of revenue in the recycling sector.