Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Tuesday that it has started operational testing of the 829 megawatts (MW) fourth phase of the H Station power plant in Al Aweer.

Tests include the initial operation of turbines and power generators and connecting to the power grid, the DFM-listed utility said in a press statement.

It said the testing will continue until the completion of the project in the second quarter of 2024.

“Upon completion, the fourth phase of the power station in Al Aweer will increase the total production capacity of Al Aweer Power Station Complex to 2,825 MW,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

A consortium of Germany’s Siemens Energy and Egypt’s Elsewedy Powe was awarded the 1.1 billion UAE dirhams ($299.5 million) project in 2018.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.