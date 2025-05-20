The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy of the State of Kuwait (MEWRE), has invited bids from leading developer/ developer consortia for a major renewable power plant within the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy Phase III – Zone 2 Solar PV IPP project.

The winning consortium will be responsible for the development, financing, design, procurement, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the 500MW plant as well as transfer of the key Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy project, said KAPP in a statement.

The renewable power project lies within the administrative boundary of the Jahra Governorate in the west of Kuwait City, approximately 100 km from the capital city, it stated.

KAPP said the project will export the output from the plant to Kuwait’s electricity grid and transmission network. It will benefit from power purchase agreement (PPA) with MEWRE as the offtaker for a 30-year term.

As the main body responsible for implementation of the public-private-partnership projects, KAPP aims to utilise private sector skills and expertise to maximise value for money and service quality.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at July 24, it added.

For the project, Ernst & Young (EY) acted as the lead and financial advisor for KAPP and MEWRE, while DLA Piper was the legal advisor and DNV the technical and environmental advisor.-TradeArabia News Service

