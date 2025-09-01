The 1,800 megawatt (MW) sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is 68.59 percent complete, according to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).



A total of 1,000 MW out of the total 1,800 MW is already operational, the Dubai-listed utility provider said in a statement.

Over 2.24 million photovoltaic (PV) solar panels have been installed, with the total number of PV panels set to reach nearly 4 million upon the project’s completion next year.



The solar park’s current production capacity is 3,860 MW, with an additional 800 MW under construction.



By 2030, the solar park’s total capacity will reach 7,260 MW (against the original plan of 5,000 MW), with clean energy contributing around 34 percent of Dubai’s total energy capacity.



The sixth phase of the solar park, spanning 20 square kilometres, uses the latest bifacial solar photovoltaic technologies with single-axis tracking. It will provide clean energy for nearly 540,000 residences and reduce around 2.36 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.



In August, DEWA announced the beginning of trial operation and electricity export from the 250 MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta to Dubai. The total investment in the project is nearly AED1.42 billion UAE dirhams ($386 million).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

