Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has extended the bid submission deadline to 29 September 2025, for its construction contract, which covers eight 132/11kV substations and additional typical substations, according to the tender notice.



“The award is expected in December 2025, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027,” the source said, adding that the project value, in his estimates, is $70 million.



The tender ‘Construction, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of ABRJSATW, ESKNKWNJ, MDNTAWIR, MDNTLTF MRKZMALI, ORCHIDST, DANAROAD & HORIZON 132/11KV substations, additional typical 132/11KV substation,’ was issued on 4 June 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 4 August 2025, which was later extended.



In August 2025, DEWA announced that it commissioned four 132 kV substations with a conversion capacity of 450 megavolt-amperes during the first half of 2025, at a cost of 725 million UAE dirhams ($197 million).



The utility said in a statement that it is currently building 49 new 132 kV substations and two 400 kV substations, and has invited proposals for the implementation of 11 new 132 kV transmission substations.



Over the next three years, DEWA intends to issue new tenders to establish more than 57 additional 132 kV substations and to extend 160km of underground transmission cables. At the end of the first half of 2025, including the total number of 132 kV substations stood at 364.

