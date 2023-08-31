Iraq said on Thursday it would push ahead with projects to connect its power grids with those of nearby Jordan and Saudi Arabia to tackle a post-war domestic supply shortage.

Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed Mousa said the OPEC producer is currently generating nearly 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity and would get an additional 50-150 MW from Jordan after Phase 1 of the connection was completed last week.

Mousa, quoted by the official Iraqi news agency, said supplies from Jordan would begin shortly and that there would be two more phases in the grid connection project.

“Phase 2 includes the supply of 250 MW to Iraq…after the completion of phase 3, total supplies will reach 960 MW,” Mousa said.

As for a similar power link with Saudi Arabia, Mousa said the two countries have appointed a consultant to complete the connection.

“We are currently taking steps to execute this project…they include determining supply points and connection networks as the first stage of the project,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

