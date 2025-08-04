KUWAIT CITY - With unwavering dedication and tireless commitment, employees at Kuwait’s National Control Center (NCC) continue to fulfill their vital responsibilities around the clock, ensuring the stability and continuous operation of the country’s electrical grid.

Operating under the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, the NCC’s operations department monitors and manages the electrical network through a large central screen. Here, staff closely track the performance of the system in real time, identifying any technical faults or outages as they arise.

This meticulous oversight is carried out in parallel with continuous monitoring of the ministry’s scheduled maintenance programs across its various sectors. The goal is to maintain the optimal and safe use of energy, ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted power supply to consumers across the nation.

In the event of any technical issue or disruption, the NCC promptly coordinates with the relevant departments within the ministry to address the problem and restore electricity service as quickly and efficiently as possible.

