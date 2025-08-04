Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat has held a meeting with leaders of the electricity sector and the heads of production, transmission, and distribution companies.

The Saturday meeting forms part of the ministry’s broader work plan to enhance operational quality, improve performance levels, reduce energy losses, cut fuel consumption, and ensure a stable, high-quality electricity supply. It also supports the ongoing implementation of maintenance programmes aligned with international standards and codes, carried out within predefined timelines coordinated with the national electricity grid operator, all aimed at achieving greater operational efficiency.

During the meeting, Esmat reviewed each company’s performance and assessed progress made in recent months under the phased work plan. This includes measures to raise preparedness levels, increase the number of emergency teams, and closely monitor operational efficiency across the sector.

The Minister also examined sales and collection rates alongside technical and commercial energy losses. Oversight mechanisms to guarantee service quality and strengthen communication with citizens were discussed, as were efforts to stabilise electricity supply, meet growing demand with high standards, and improve overall network performance.

Customer service was another focus, including mechanisms for handling complaints through the ministry’s integrated citizen service system. Emphasis was placed on ensuring accurate meter readings under the unified reading programme, conducting regular meter audits, expanding the installation and monitoring of prepaid meters, and intensifying judicial inspections in areas with high energy losses to combat electricity theft.

For electricity production companies, discussions covered operational plans, fault management procedures, unit outage handling, and pre- and post-emergency measures designed to prevent disruptions. All actions are to be fully documented and mandatory for relevant work teams.

Esmat also addressed the ongoing fuel-saving strategy, adherence to quality, safety, and security standards, and performance reviews from previous periods aimed at improving generation quality and efficiency. Maintenance systems were discussed in depth, including the automated link between maintenance programmes and spare parts warehouses, predictive maintenance to prevent faults, and maintaining a strategic stock of spare parts that require long procurement lead times. Inspection committee observations were also reviewed, along with actions taken to address them and enhance the performance of power stations, as well as an update on the actual status and total generated electricity.

The Minister directed continued implementation of the phased plan to handle rising loads and increased consumption during the summer months. He also stressed the need to follow up on the progress of projects that support the national grid, ensuring sufficient electricity supply for all sectors—particularly national projects that form a cornerstone of Egypt’s reconstruction and development plans.

Esmat concluded by emphasising the importance of coordination, cooperation, and teamwork across all parts of the electricity sector. He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to further developing the national grid to absorb growing demand, achieve the highest possible efficiency, and ensure sustainability and continuity of electricity supply.

