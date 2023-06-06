China’s Envision Energy announced on Tuesday that it has signed a contract with Air Products to supply 1.67-gigawatt (GW) wind turbines for the world’s largest green hydrogen plant being built by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company within the NEOM giga project in north-west Saudi Arabia.

Air Products is the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor and exclusive off taker of green ammonia to be produced from the project.

Envision will supply its Model EN:171/6.5MW wind turbines and these are expected to be fully operational by 2026, the company said in a press statement.

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company aims to produce carbon-free hydrogen using solely renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power to produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026, the statement added.

