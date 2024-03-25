Chinese solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer Astroenergy announced on Monday that it will supply its PV modules for the 1,800-megawatts (MW) Phase 6 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

The solar PV power project is being developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) while India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

Astronergy was awarded the contract for supplying its ASTRO N5 n-type TOPCon PV modules on 16 October 2023, the company said in a press statement.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

