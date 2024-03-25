PHOTO
Chinese solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer Astroenergy announced on Monday that it will supply its PV modules for the 1,800-megawatts (MW) Phase 6 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.
The solar PV power project is being developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) while India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.
Astronergy was awarded the contract for supplying its ASTRO N5 n-type TOPCon PV modules on 16 October 2023, the company said in a press statement.
(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.