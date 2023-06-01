Beyon, a Bahrain-based international telecommunications and technology group, has announced the completion of Phase 2 of its solar park, a major milestone in its journey towards carbon neutrality.

During a ceremony held to mark the completion at the Royal Golf Club in Riffa, Beyon chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said that the company is committed to sustainability and clean energy production.

Beyon’s Solar Park Phase 1 and 2 at Ras Abu Jarjur will generate 3.6 GWh of clean energy annually. This will lead to a carbon footprint saving of over 2,000 tonnes and a cost saving of BD105,000.

Shaikh Abdulla said, “Beyon’s efforts towards sustainability and clean energy production continues, and we have made great progress since the launch of the first phase of the Solar Park in November 2021.

“We are also very proud of an unprecedented achievement in the telecommunications and technology sector, as Beyon’s data centre became the first in Bahrain to rely entirely on clean energy generated from the company’s solar park, which is located in the Beyon Data Oasis.”

The Beyon chairman also announced that the company plans to start implementing the third phase of the solar park in Hamala.

Upon completion, the total clean energy production of Beyon will be approximately 6 GWh per year.

“Our journey in the field of environmental sustainability continues in line with our commitment to Bahrain’s vision launched by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and announced as part of his address during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021, held in Glasgow Scotland, which reiterates the kingdom’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060,” stated Shaikh Abdulla.

“We have set clear plans to start implementing the third phase of this project, which will be located in Hamala. Upon completion of this phase, the total clean energy production of Beyon will be approximately 6 GWh per year.”

Present during the event were Electricity and Water Authority president Kamal Ahmed, Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohamed Al Kaabi, Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan, Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif and YK Almoayyed & Sons director Mohamed Almoayyed as well as Beyon board members, executives and project team members.

“On this occasion, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the ministries, authorities concerned and our partners for their invaluable support in helping us implement this project and contributing to its success,” Shaikh Abdulla concluded.

