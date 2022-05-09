The first and second phases of Salmabad’s main sewage pipeline are 85 per cent and 65pc complete, said Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister Essam Khalaf.

The project aims to connect Al Ramli residential project, Salmabad, A’ali, Buri and other neighbouring areas to the main sewage network.

The first phase of the infrastructure project costs BD1,977,987 while the second was awarded for BD1,518,825.

