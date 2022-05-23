Works ministry announced completing the rehabilitation works of 32 sewage pumping stations as part of a strategy to provide high-quality services to improve public health.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Sanitation at the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, Fathi Abdullah Al-Farea, said the projects include the rehabilitation of 32 main and subsidiary pumping stations in various regions of Bahrain.

Three stations are in Muharraq Governorate, 19 in the Capital Governorate, seven in the Northern Governorate and three in the Southern Governorate.

Al-Farea said that the project aims to raise the efficiency of the stations and ensure sustainability, limiting floods in areas as part of the sanitation efforts.

Works also include equipping these stations with new pumps, internal pipes, valves, electrical control panels, control systems and sensors.

Tender and Auctions Board awarded the project to Al-Dur Contracting Company for Excavation and Building for BD 759,801.

© 2022 News of Bahrain Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).