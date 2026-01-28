Bahrain - Sewerage projects worth more than BD11 million are currently underway across several areas of the kingdom as part of the ministry’s long-term infrastructure expansion programme.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj said these projects are essential to improving public health, supporting sustainable development and meeting the needs of communities.

Among the key initiatives is a strategic project linked to the development of Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway, which includes the construction of a main sewerage transmission line.

Mr Al Hawaj said the first phase has already been completed using modern tunnelling techniques, while work on subsequent stages is continuing.

“The total cost of this project exceeds BD35m,” he said. “Once completed, it will connect previously unserved areas to the sewerage network along the Shaikh Isa Bin Salman corridor and support future urban expansion.”

Mr Al Hawaj added that the ministry’s work programme, implemented in co-ordination with Parliament, is progressing steadily.

Focusing on the Northern Governorate’s Fourth Constituency, the minister said sewerage projects currently under implementation and scheduled for completion in 2026 and 2027 have a combined value of approximately BD11.2m.

“These projects include sewerage networks in Abu Quwah, Al Qadam, Jabalat Habashi and Sehla, with completion rates ranging from 9.5 per cent to more than 80pc,” he said. “Together, they will serve more than 1,500 properties.”

Projects are also planned in Salmabad, covering blocks 708 and 714, with construction expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 after completion of technical procedures.

On road infrastructure, Mr Al Hawaj said projects worth more than BD24m have been implemented in the Capital Governorate’s Ninth Constituency during the current legislative term, including new road links, internal road works and land grading.

“There are no stalled projects in the Ninth Constituency,” he stressed. “All works are moving through the normal cycle of planning, design, tendering, execution and operation.”

He also confirmed that Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Highway remains one of Bahrain’s most strategic road projects, involving expansion to four lanes in each direction and the replacement of roundabouts and traffic signals with free-flow interchanges.

“Co-ordination is under way with service authorities to prepare the site and relocate utilities ahead of construction,” he said.

Constituency Four MP Hassan Ibrahim welcomed the progress but called for faster implementation and stronger on-site oversight.

“These sewerage projects have been awaited for more than 24 years,” he said. “We need weekly field inspections and firm pressure on contractors to meet deadlines, especially where completion rates remain low.”

Constituency Nine MP Mohsin Al Asbool highlighted the need for fairness in infrastructure distribution.

“Some older areas still lack basic services, while newer developments are fully serviced,” he said. “We also need a clear, publicly announced timeline for the Shaikh Jaber Road project to reduce disruption for road users.”

Mr Al Hawaj reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to co-operate with MPs, municipal councils and government partners to deliver infrastructure projects within approved budgets and timelines.

