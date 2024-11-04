Qatar’s Public Works Authority, Ashghal, is expected to award the contract for the design, lead, and MEP consultancy services for a new pumping station and treatment works project within a seasonal lagoon by the first quarter of 2025, according to a source.

The tender was issued on 21 July 2024 with commercial bid submissions due by 29 September 2024.

The source told Zawya Projects that the consultancy contract award is anticipated by early January 2025 with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028. He estimated the project value at $40 million.

The project involves the design of a pumping station and rising main, water treatment plant, and a transmission line to connect treated water directly to nearby farms or through a D-Line connection. Sampling of Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) stored in lagoons will be conducted to inform the design parameters of the water treatment plant.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

