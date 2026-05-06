Jordan-headquartered Arab Potash Company (APC), the eight largest potash producer worldwide by volume, has announced plans to develop the country’s first floating solar photovoltaic (PV) project as part of its long-term renewable energy and sustainability strategy, local Arab language daily Akhbaralyoom reported on Wednesday.

The 6MWp floating solar plant will be installed on the company’s evaporation ponds in Ghor Al-Safi and forms part of the company’s 2021–2030 energy transition programme, the report said

It said the the floating PV system is expected to generate renewable electricity for industrial operations while reducing water evaporation from evaporation ponds. In addition, the project allows the company to utilise existing water surfaces without requiring additional land.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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