APM Terminals Bahrain, the operator of Khalifa Bin Salman Port, has announced the launch of a ground-breaking solar power project worth approximately BD3.8 million ($10 million), which will make the port energy self-sufficient by the end of 2023.

By implementing this project, the terminal will reduce its carbon emissions by 65 per cent while also securing a reliable and sustainable source of energy, effectively making Khalifa Bin Salman Port the region’s first fully energy-sufficient seaport, it was revealed today (May 28).

The solar power project is part of APM Terminals' global decarbonisation plans, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040. As a subsidiary of A P Moller-Maersk, APM Terminals is committed to leading the way in promoting sustainability within the maritime industry, and the solar power project in Bahrain is one of the main pillars in its overall decarbonisation journey, it said.

Furthermore, the driving force behind the solar power initiative is in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for a more prosperous and sustainable Bahrain and follows the carbon-neutral commitment made by Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to reduce the kingdom’s emissions by 30% by 2035 and achieve net zero by 2060.

“We are very excited to take the first major step in our decarbonisation plans, which will make Khalifa Bin Salman Port the region’s first seaport to be fully powered by renewable energy. Our decarbonisation strategy for the port is in line with the vision of HM The King and the commitment of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for Bahrain, as well as APM Terminals' global goal of being safer, better, and bigger," shared Farooq Zuberi, Chief Finance Officer and Interim Managing Director, APM Terminals Bahrain.

He continued: "We are constantly striving to develop more sustainable and responsible business practices in order to serve better our customers and the communities in which we work.”

By the end of the solar implementation project, APM Terminals Bahrain will have installed 20,000 solar photovoltaic panels capable of generating 18.5 gigawatts of electricity per year. This renewable energy source will produce clean and sustainable energy for powering various port operations, including container handling, crane operations, and lighting, setting an example for the entire maritime industry.

APM Terminals Bahrain is excited to contribute to the government’s efforts to realise a carbon-neutral Bahrain and be part of A P Moller – Maersk’s goal to achieve net-zero GHG emissions in 2040 across all business entities, he said. – TradeArabia News Service

