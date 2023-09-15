Algeria is sending senior oil officials to a meeting with major US oil firms to discuss possible investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in the North African Arab country, an Algerian official said in press comments on Friday.

Representatives from the state-owned Sonatrach oil company and Sonelgaz, which is in charge of distributing electricity and natural gas in Algeria, will meet their counterparts in ExxonMobil, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum in Washington in November.

The November 7-9 talks are part of annual meetings of the Algerian-US Forum and are expected to be joined by officials from their respective energy ministries.

According to Ismail Shaikhoon, head of the Algerian-US Business Council, the talks will cover other projects, mainly fertilisers needed for Algeria’s farming sector.

“The main topic of the meeting this year is the setting up of US renewable energy projects in Algeria…we are especially interested in green hydrogen projects,” Shaikhoon told the official Algerian radio.

