AMMAN — In the presence of Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, a cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday between the Royal Hashemite Court and Pepsi Jordan to implement a dam project and the bottom barrier of eastern Moneha Qatafi in the northern Badia region of Mafraq Governorate.

The agreement was signed by Royal Court’s Secretary General Mohammad Karaki, and Pepsi Jordan’s General Manager Basem Ali, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the agreement, Pepsi will finance the implementation of the dam project, which is slated to have a capacity of 200,000 cubic metres, in cooperation with the Jordan Valley Authority (JVA), and under the supervision of the Royal initiatives follow-up committee.

Issawi, who is also head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, said that the implementation of the project comes as an embodiment of the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah, and his keenness to achieve environmental sustainability and preserve water resources.

During the signing ceremony, which was attended by the chairman of the board of directors of Al Qahtani Holding Ken Newell, and JVA Secretary General Manar Mahasneh, Issawi stressed that the agreement falls under the framework of strengthening partnerships and cooperation with the private sector to support Royal initiatives aimed to promote local communities.

Ali said that Pepsi places great importance on establishing dams, as they provide benefits in rainwater storage, agriculture, and groundwater storage.