Global electrical technology company ABB announced on Wednesday that Egypt’s largest potato processing factory has installed its Low Voltage (LV) switchgear to manage power supply to its two production lines.

The $250 million factory, spanning an area of 15,000 square metres is located in the remote El Oweinat area in southern Egypt.

The factory processes 10 tonnes of fried potatoes and two tonnes of mashed potato per hour for export into neighboring African markets, ABB said in a press statement.

ABB also installed digitally enabled MNS Fixed Main Distribution Boards, and UNIKIT panels and Automatic Transfer Switches at the plant as part of its solutions, the statement said.

Sherif Ismail, Commercial Director for ABB Egypt and Central Africa said: “As a gateway to the African F&B market, Egypt needs to secure a reliable power supply to guarantee and sustain the future of this vital sector. Collaborating with clients like Orascom Construction will help to create blueprints for other facilities to follow.”

Fady Magdy, Business Unit Director, Industrial Unit from Orascom Construction added: We need a resilient, reliable and safe power supply to keep the potato processing plant operational 24/7. This was made more challenging as the factory is built in a remote part of the country with an unreliable power supply. Any downtime could disrupt productivity and the supply chain and that can’t happen.”

The food industry contributes almost 25 percent of Egypt’s GDP, 14 percent of its total exports and employs over 23 per cent of the country’s workforce

