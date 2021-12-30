RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to generate 15 gigawatt of electricity from renewable sources by 2024, supplying 692,557 houses with energy, the Kingdom's Gastat said on its website.

The projects, to be implemented under the National Renewable Energy Program, aim to provide 7,870 job opportunities by the end of 2024, it said.

As the amount of fossil fuel consumed shall be reduced, these projects would contribute to decreasing carbon dioxide emissions by 9,828,156 ton per year by 2024.