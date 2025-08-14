The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Thursday that Algeria’s Sonatrach Group has made an oil discovery in the Ghadames Basin.

NOC said in a statement that National Oil Wells Drilling Company mobilised Rig No. 11 to the work site to drill three strategic wells for Sonatrach subsidiary SIPEX

It said well A-65/2 has a production potential of 4,200 barrels per day (bpd).

