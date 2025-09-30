TAY Oil Services and Polaris (TAY Oil – Polaris) has selected STRYDE, a UK-based onshore nodal seismic solutions provider, to supply its technology for an onshore oil and gas exploration survey in concession 57 in Libya.



The survey has been commissioned by the state-owned AGOCO (The Arabian Gulf Oil Company), STRYDE said in a statement.



TAY Oil-Polaris has acquired a semi-automated, containerised seismic system, featuring 40,000 seismic nodes, to enable a high-density 3D onshore survey over a 1,480 sq km area for ACOGO.



STRYDE’s containerised seismic system, housed within a 20-foot shipping container, integrates all essential hardware for semi-automated node charging, harvesting, and on-the-fly generation of seismic data deliverables.



The containerised system allows a single operator to rotate 13,000 nodes within 24 hours - dramatically reducing crew size, HSE risk exposure, and operational costs.



Acquiring high-quality seismic data with the shortest possible turnaround is a critical first step in unlocking the country’s vast resource potential to meet the Libyan government's targets.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.