The Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) is working on implementing a new water treatment project in the Messla and Nafoora fields within plans to expand capacity.

The project aims to separate crude oil from water, return it to the production line, and treat the water stream for agricultural use, representing a significant step towards sustainable development, the official Libyan News Agency reported.

On Monday, AGOCO’s Chairman Mohamed Shatwan, held a meeting with a delegation from the US-based ENSERVCO (known as Heatwaves Hot Oil Services) to discuss arrangements for implementing the water treatment project in the Messla and Nafoora fields.

Head of the Information Department, Ahmed Al-Oraibi, said the discussion covered the arrival of the necessary equipment for the project, which is expected to reach the two fields within three to four weeks for installation and commissioning phase. He noted that the project will begin within a maximum of one to two months.

(Writing by N Saaed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.