Saudi Aramco, Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and France’s TotalEnergies have signed a joint development and cost-sharing agreement (JDCSA) to assess the potential development of a sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) plant in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

The assessment will focus on harnessing engineering and technology solutions to recycle and process local waste or residues from the circular economy (used cooking oils and animal fats) to produce SAF.

“With demand for air travel forecast to grow, it’s becoming imperative to address aviation emissions through lower-carbon alternatives,” said Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser.

As Saudi Arabia’s tourism and aviation sectors expand, this could potentially benefit both domestic and international airlines, he added.

